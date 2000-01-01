Capital Group GlbHi Inc Opps(LUX)ZgdhGBP
Fund Info
- Yield History7.22%
- 3 Year sharpe0.88
- 3 Year alpha4.38
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.90%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupCapital Group
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0817817884
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide, over the long term, a high level of total return, of which a large component is current income by investing in emerging market government bonds and corporate high yield bonds from around the world.