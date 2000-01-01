Capital Group Glob Bond (LUX) Z GBP
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.49
- 3 Year alpha0.37
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Aggregate TR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.60%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupCapital Group
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0817825713
Investment Strategy
To provide, over the long term, a high level of total return consistent with prudent investment management. The Fund invests worldwide primarily in Investment Grade Bonds of governmental, supranational and corporate issuers and in other fixed income securities including mortgage and asset backed securities, denominated in various currencies. The types of mortgage backed securities in which the Fund may invest are CMBS, CMO, RMBS and TBA contracts. These are usually listed or traded on other Regulated Markets. Unlisted Investment Grade Bonds may also be purchased, subject to the relevant provisions of the “General Investment Guidelines and Restrictions”.