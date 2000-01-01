Investment Strategy

To provide, over the long term, a high level of total return consistent with prudent investment management. The Fund invests worldwide primarily in Investment Grade Bonds of governmental, supranational and corporate issuers and in other fixed income securities including mortgage and asset backed securities, denominated in various currencies. The types of mortgage backed securities in which the Fund may invest are CMBS, CMO, RMBS and TBA contracts. These are usually listed or traded on other Regulated Markets. Unlisted Investment Grade Bonds may also be purchased, subject to the relevant provisions of the “General Investment Guidelines and Restrictions”.