Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks the balanced accomplishment of three objectives: long-term growth of capital, conservation of principal and current income. The Fund will seek to meet these objectives by investing worldwide primarily in listed Equities and Bonds of companies and governments and other fixed-income securities including mortgage and asset backed securities, denominated in various currencies. These are usually listed or traded on other Regulated Markets. Unlisted securities may also be purchased, subject to the relevant provisions of the General Investment Guidelines and Restrictions.