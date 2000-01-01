Capital Group Global Bd (LUX) Z EUR

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.32
  • 3 Year alpha-0.57
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Aggregate TR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.60%
  • IA SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0817825630

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide, over the long term, a high level of total return consistent with prudent investment management by investing globally in investment grade bonds of governmental, supranational and corporate issuers as well as other fixed income securities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .