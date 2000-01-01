Capital Group Global Eq (LUX) Zd GBP
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History0.43%
- 3 Year sharpe0.87
- 3 Year alpha-4.2
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.90%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupCapital Group
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0817818932
Investment Strategy
Long-term capital growth through investment primarily in listed Equity, researched and selected on a world-wide basis. Unlisted securities may also be purchased, subject to the relevant provisions of the “General Investment Guidelines and Restrictions”.