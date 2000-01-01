Capital Group Global Gr & Inc (LUX) Z GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.12
- 3 Year alpha-0.03
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.90%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupCapital Group
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0817820326
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital and income by investing in companies researched and selected from around the world. Preservation of capital is also a priority.