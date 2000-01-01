Capital Group Global Gr & Inc (LUX) Zd GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.77%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.12
  • 3 Year alpha-0.04
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0817821050

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital and income by investing in companies researched and selected from around the world. Preservation of capital is also a priority.

