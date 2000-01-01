Investment Strategy

To provide, over the long term, a high level of total return, of which a large component is current income. The Fund invests primarily in Emerging Market government Bonds and corporate High Yield Bonds from around the world, denominated in USD and various national currencies (including Emerging Markets currencies). These are usually listed or traded on other Regulated Markets. Unlisted securities may also be purchased, subject to the relevant provisions of the “General Investment Guidelines and Restrictions”.