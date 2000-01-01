Capital Group Inv Co of Amer(LUX) Zd CHF

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.05%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha-3.56
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.81%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1378998097

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in common stocks, most of which have a history of paying dividends. In the selection of these companies, potential for capital growth and future dividends are given more weight than current yield.

