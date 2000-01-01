Capital Group Inv Co of Amer(LUX) Zdh£
Fund Info
- Yield History1.10%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha-5.84
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkS&P 500 NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.80%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupCapital Group
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1378999145
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in common stocks, most of which have a history of paying dividends. In the selection of these companies, potential for capital growth and future dividends are given more weight than current yield.