Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objectives are to achieve long-term growth of capital and income. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks, most of which have a history of paying dividends. The Fund’s equity investments are limited to securities of companies that are included on its eligible list. Securities are added to, or deleted from, the eligible list based upon a number of factors, such as the Fund’s investment objectives and policies, whether a company is deemed to be an established company of sufficient quality and a company’s dividend payment prospects.