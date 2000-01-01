Capital Group Japan Eq (LUX) Z

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.55
  • 3 Year alpha3.34
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.90%
  • IA SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0817826448

Investment Strategy

Long-term capital growth through investment primarily in listed Equity of issuers domiciled and/or having their principal place of business in Japan. Unlisted securities may also be purchased, subject to the relevant provisions of the “General Investment Guidelines and Restrictions”.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund.