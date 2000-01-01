Capital Group Japan Eq (LUX) Zgdh-GBP
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History1.10%
- 3 Year sharpe0.48
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.97%
- IA SectorJapan
- Manager GroupCapital Group
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0939056361
Investment Strategy
Long-term capital growth through investment primarily in listed Equity of issuers domiciled and/or having their principal place of business in Japan. Unlisted securities may also be purchased, subject to the relevant provisions of the “General Investment Guidelines and Restrictions”.