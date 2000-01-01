Capital Group New Pers (LUX) Zd

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.55%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.88
  • 3 Year alpha-0.16
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.87%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1295555996

Investment Strategy

Aims to provide long-term growth of capital. The fund seeks to take advantage of investment opportunities generated by changes in international trade patterns and economic and political relationships by investing in common stocks of companies located around the world. In pursuing its investment objective, the fund invests primarily in common stocks that the Investment Adviser believes have the potential for growth.

Latest news

