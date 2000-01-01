Capital Group New Pers(LUX) Zh GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.12
- 3 Year alpha-0.16
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.88%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupCapital Group
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1295556960
Investment Strategy
The fund's primary investment objective is to achieve long-term growth of capital by investing in common stocks of companies located around the world. Future income is a secondary objective.