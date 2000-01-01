Capital Group New Pers(LUX) Zh GBP

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.12
  • 3 Year alpha-0.16
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.88%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1295556960

Investment Strategy

The fund's primary investment objective is to achieve long-term growth of capital by investing in common stocks of companies located around the world. Future income is a secondary objective.

