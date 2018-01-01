Capital Group New World (LUX) Z EUR fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily (at least 50% and up to 100% of its net asset value) in common stocks of companies that are admitted to an official listing or traded on other regulated markets worldwide (which include unlisted markets that are operating regularly, recognised and open to public) with significant exposure to countries with developing economies and/or markets. Many of these countries may be referred to as emerging countries or emerging markets. Such investments in other regulated markets may include unlisted equity securities, such as corporate unlisted equities. The reference to “New World” in the Fund’s name refers to developing economies and/or markets, such as Brazil, the Philippines, and South Africa.