Capital Group New World (LUX) Z GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.43
- 3 Year alpha4.5
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.05%
- IA SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupCapital Group
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1481181169
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies with significant exposure to countries with developing economies and/or markets. Many of these countries may be referred to as emerging countries or emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in debt securities of issuers, including issuers of lower rated bonds (rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by NRSROs designated by the Investment Adviser or unrated but determined by the Investment Adviser to be of equivalent quality), with exposure to these countries.