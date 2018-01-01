Carmignac Pf Emerg Discv FW GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund’s objective is to outperform its reference indicator over a recommended investment horizon of five years. The reference indicator is composed of the following indices: - 50% MSCI Emerging Small Cap NR USD Index (Bloomberg code MSLUEMRN); and - 50% MSCI Emerging Mid Cap NR USD Index (Bloomberg code MMDUEMRN). This Sub-Fund invests in equities of small and medium capitalisation companies that have their registered office or carry out the bulk of their business in emerging markets, without emphasis on business sector. The investment strategy is followed through a portfolio of direct investments in securities. The investment strategy may, to a lesser extent, use derivatives on equity, foreign exchange, fixed income and credit markets.