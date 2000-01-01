Investment Strategy

This sub-fund seeks performance through exposure to the small and mid cap equity markets of the emerging countries. The management team implements an active and discretionary management strategy focused primarily on the selection of financial instruments based on the financial analysis of issuers. The sub-fund shall mainly invest its assets in securities issued by companies which have their registered office or which carry out the majority of their business activity in the emerging countries. The sub-fund aims to outperform its performance indicator, which comprises: 50% MSCI Emerging Small Cap USD (MSLUEMR INDEX) converted into euro and 50% MSCI Emerging Mid Cap USD (MMDUEMR INDEX) converted into euro. The sub-fund’s performance indicator is calculated ex-dividends and rebalanced annually. At least 60% of the portfolio shall be invested in equities and other securities from all economic sectors