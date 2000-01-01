Carmignac Pf Emerg Patrim F GBP Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.33
  • 3 Year alpha-2.68
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.15%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupCarmignac
  • DomicileLuxembourg
Investment Strategy

This Sub-fund invests mainly in international equities and bonds of emerging countries. The objective of the Sub-fund is to outperform its performance indicator, composed of 50% Morgan Stanley Emerging Market USD (MSEUEGF Index), expressed in EUR and calculated ex-dividends, and 50% JP Morgan GBI - Emerging Markets Global Diversified Composite Unhedged EUR Index (JGENVUEG Index), calculated with coupons reinvested, over a recommended minimum investment period of five years. The performance indicator is rebalanced annually.

