Investment Strategy

This Sub-fund invests mainly in international equities and bonds of emerging countries. The objective of the Sub-fund is to outperform its performance indicator, composed of 50% Morgan Stanley Emerging Market USD (MSEUEGF Index), expressed in EUR and calculated ex-dividends, and 50% JP Morgan GBI - Emerging Markets Global Diversified Composite Unhedged EUR Index (JGENVUEG Index), calculated with coupons reinvested, over a recommended minimum investment period of five years. The performance indicator is rebalanced annually.