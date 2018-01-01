Carmignac Pf Global Bond FW GBP Acc H fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund’s objective is to outperform its reference indicator over a recommended investment horizon of three years. The reference indicator of this Sub-Fund is JP Morgan Global Government Bond Index (JNUCGBIG), calculated with coupons reinvested. The Sub-Fund invests in global sovereign bonds, corporate bonds, money market instruments and, to lesser extent, in equity, denominated in foreign currencies or euro. The Sub-Fund’s investment strategy evolves according to market trends and relies on specific strategic asset allocation. Within a global investment universe, the Sub-Fund offers active management of government bonds, credit bonds and currency markets. The investment strategy is followed through a portfolio of direct investments in corporate and government securities. The Sub-Fund can implement currency and derivative strategies with the same objective.