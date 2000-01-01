Carmignac Pf Grande Europe W GBP Acc Hdg

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.16
  • 3 Year alpha3.43
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkSTOXX Europe 600 NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.15%
  • SectorEurope Including UK
  • Manager GroupCarmignac
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0553405878

Investment Strategy

The objective of the sub-fund is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing its assets mainly in equities of European Union Member States and, on a supplementary basis, in equities of non- EU Member States or candidates for accession, Russia and Turkey. The sub-fund aims to outperform its performance indicator, the Dow Jones Stoxx 600 index (ex- dividends) (SXXP INDEX).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .