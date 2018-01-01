Carmignac Pf Green Gold FW GBPAcc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund‘s objective is to outperform its reference indicator over a recommended investment horizon of five years. In addition, the Sub-Fund seeks to invest sustainably for long-term growth and pursues a thematic approach for a positive environmental contribution. The Sub-Fund seeks to invest at least 60% of assets in companies whose activity contribute to climate change mitigation and climate change adaption according to EU taxonomy standards. Details on how the thematic approach is applied is described in the extra-financial analysis section below and can be found on the following websites: www.carmignac.com and https://www.carmignac.lu/en_GB/responsible-investment/template-hub-srithematic-funds-4526 (“Carmignac Responsible Investment website”). This Sub-Fund is an actively managed UCITS. The investment manager has discretion over the composition of its portfolio, subject to the stated investment objectives and policy