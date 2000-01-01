Carmignac Pf Green Gold W GBP Acc

Fund
  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.02
  • 3 Year alpha-11.49
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI/Chemicals NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.15%
  • IA SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupCarmignac
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0992629401

Investment Strategy

The objective of this sub-fund is to obtain long-term asset growth by managing a portfolio of investments in diversified business segments of the commodity sector. The sub-fund aims to outperform its performance indicator, which comprises the following MSCI indices (ex-dividends): 45% MSCI ACWF Oil and Gas (MICUOGAS INDEX), 5% MSCI ACWF Energy Equipment (MICUEEQS INDEX), 40% MSCI ACWF Metal and Mining (MICUMMIN INDEX), 5% MSCI ACWF Paper and Forest (MICUPFOR INDEX) and 5% MSCI ACWF Food (MICUFPRO INDEX). The performance indicator is rebalanced annually.

