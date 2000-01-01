Investment Strategy

The objective of this sub-fund is to obtain long-term asset growth by managing a portfolio of investments in diversified business segments of the commodity sector. The sub-fund aims to outperform its performance indicator, which comprises the following MSCI indices (ex-dividends): 45% MSCI ACWF Oil and Gas (MICUOGAS INDEX), 5% MSCI ACWF Energy Equipment (MICUEEQS INDEX), 40% MSCI ACWF Metal and Mining (MICUMMIN INDEX), 5% MSCI ACWF Paper and Forest (MICUPFOR INDEX) and 5% MSCI ACWF Food (MICUFPRO INDEX). The performance indicator is rebalanced annually.