Carmignac Pf Uncons Euro FI F GBP Acc H

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML EUR Brd Mkt TR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.75%
  • SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupCarmignac
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0553411090

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund's objective is to outperform its reference indicator over a recommended minimum investment period of 3 years. This Sub-Fund is an actively managed UCITS. The investment manager has discretion over the composition of its portfolio, subject to the stated investment objectives and policy.

Latest news

