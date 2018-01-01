Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Carmignac Port Emerg Discv FW GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Carmignac Port Emerg Discv FW GBP Acc

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Global Emerging Markets

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Carmignac

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0992630086

Benchmark

MSCI EM Small NR USD

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund’s objective is to outperform its reference indicator over a recommended investment horizon of five years. The reference indicator is composed of the following indices: - 50% MSCI Emerging Small Cap NR USD Index (Bloomberg code MSLUEMRN); and - 50% MSCI Emerging Mid Cap NR USD Index (Bloomberg code MMDUEMRN). This Sub-Fund invests in equities of small and medium capitalisation companies that have their registered office or carry out the bulk of their business in emerging markets, without emphasis on business sector. The investment strategy is followed through a portfolio of direct investments in securities. The investment strategy may, to a lesser extent, use derivatives on equity, foreign exchange, fixed income and credit markets.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News