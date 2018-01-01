Carmignac Port Emerg Discv FW GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Carmignac Port Emerg Discv FW GBP Acc
Fund
Global Emerging Markets
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
Carmignac
Luxembourg
LU0992630086
MSCI EM Small NR USD
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund’s objective is to outperform its reference indicator over a recommended investment horizon of five years. The reference indicator is composed of the following indices: - 50% MSCI Emerging Small Cap NR USD Index (Bloomberg code MSLUEMRN); and - 50% MSCI Emerging Mid Cap NR USD Index (Bloomberg code MMDUEMRN). This Sub-Fund invests in equities of small and medium capitalisation companies that have their registered office or carry out the bulk of their business in emerging markets, without emphasis on business sector. The investment strategy is followed through a portfolio of direct investments in securities. The investment strategy may, to a lesser extent, use derivatives on equity, foreign exchange, fixed income and credit markets.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News