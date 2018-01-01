Carmignac Portfolio Emergents FW GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund’s objective is to outperform its reference indicator over a recommended investment horizon of five years. The reference indicator is the MSCI EM NR (USD) emerging market index. This Sub-Fund invests mainly in equities from emerging markets. At least 60% of the Sub-Fund's net assets are exposed to equity markets, with no restriction on regions or types of capitalisation. Up to 40% may be invested in bonds, negotiable debt securities and money market instruments. At least two thirds of the issuers of equities and bonds held by the Sub-Fund have their registered office, conduct the majority of their business, or have business development prospects in emerging, including frontier, countries.