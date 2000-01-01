Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is predominantly to generate a relatively high level of current income, together with income growth and some capital growth over the long term. This is to be achieved by investing principally in a portfolio of UK equities, although money market instruments, collective investment schemes, deposits, warrants, derivatives (for hedging purposes) and other permitted investments and transactions may also be invested in. In seeking to achieve the stated investment objective, consideration will be given not only to traditional business and financial criteria, but also to environmental, ethical, social, governance and other similar issues. This is reflected in the name of the Fund where "B.E.S.T." is intended to indicate the investment criteria that will be applied to the Fund: Business, Environmental/ethical, Social/governance and Transparency.