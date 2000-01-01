Cavendish AIM B
Fund Info
- Yield History0.96%
- 3 Year sharpe1.30
- 3 Year alpha13.8
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AIM All Share TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.68%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupThesis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0JX3Z52
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Cavendish AIM Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. It aims to invest mainly in equities on the UK Alternative Investment Market (‚AIM‛). This will be achieved by an actively managed diversified portfolio of shares spread across any sector of AIM. In addition the Fund may on occasion invest in fully listed shares of companies with smaller market capitalisation.