Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide income and growth. The Fund will be a diversified portfolio invested predominantly in UK equities typically from the FTSE 350 and in a range of fixed interest stocks such as government and public securities, debentures and corporate bonds. The Fund will not be restricted in the choice of fixed interest stocks in terms of duration or rating. If considered appropriate the Fund may also invest in other markets as specified in the Prospectus and in other assets including other transferable securities, cash and near cash, deposits and money market instruments. Derivative instruments may be used to manage exposure to risk, reduce cost, or for the generation of income.