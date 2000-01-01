Investment Strategy

"The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve long term capital growth. Long term means over a minimum investment horizon of five years. The Fund will invest principally in a concentrated portfolio of the shares of companies incorporated in European countries which the Manager considers to offer opportunities for capital growth. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments, units and/or shares in other collective investment schemes, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash. In seeking to achieve the stated investment objective, the Investment Adviser uses a responsible investment research process to identify the universe of securities from which the Fund may invest. "