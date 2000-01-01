Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to generate a positive annualised return over a rolling 3 year basis. The Fund will invest in transferable securities (both quoted and unquoted), units and/or shares in other collective investment schemes, structured products, deposits, warrants, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, and cash and near cash. The Fund may also invest in derivatives and forward transactions for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management (including hedging), and may also borrow and enter into stocklending and underwriting arrangements in accordance with COLL.