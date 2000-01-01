Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve real growth in capital and income over the long term. The Fund will invest mainly in a portfolio of UK equities listed on the LSE or quoted on AIM/ISDX and may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, units and/or Shares in other collective investment schemes, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash. Real growth means growth in excess of inflation, defined as the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) +2% per annum on average and long term means over a minimum investment horizon of five years. It is likely that the portfolio will contain between 25 and 40 holdings when fully invested.