Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve an annual compounding rate of return over the long term which is superior to the performance of the UK stock market. The Fund will invest principally in a portfolio of UK equities, and may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, units and/or shares in other collective investment schemes, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash. The Investment Adviser will adopt a focused approach to investing in shares of those companies which it believes have strong operating franchises and experienced management teams and whose shares are undervalued and offer the potential for improved economic growth. The Fund may also invest in derivatives and forward transactions (for hedging purposes). The Fund may borrow and may enter into stocklending and underwriting transactions in accordance with COLL.