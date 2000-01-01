CFP SDL UK Buffettology General Income

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.55
  • 3 Year alpha7.75
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.19%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupConbrio Fund Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BKJ9C676

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve an annual compounding rate of return over the long term which is superior to the performance of the UK stock market. The Fund will invest principally in a portfolio of UK equities, and may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, units and/or shares in other collective investment schemes, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash. The Investment Adviser will adopt a focused approach to investing in shares of those companies which it believes have strong operating franchises and experienced management teams and whose shares are undervalued and offer the potential for improved economic growth. The Fund may also invest in derivatives and forward transactions (for hedging purposes). The Fund may borrow and may enter into stocklending and underwriting transactions in accordance with COLL.

Keith Ashworth-Lord, who has run the fund since its inception in 2011, aims to replicate the investment style of legendary value investor Warren Buffett. Ashworth-Lord aims to invest in companies with strong balance sheets and the ability to grow over the long term. His style is known as ‘business perspective investing’, which follows Buffett’s principle of buying shares in good businesses for less than the businesses are intrinsically worth, and ideally holding the shares forever. While that might not always be the case, Ashworth-Lord is investing on a time horizon of at least five to 10 years.

He says the fund’s success is down to getting the investments right after extensive research. When he finds an attractive investment, he invests a meaningful amount in it. He concentrates the fund in relatively few companies – around 35 holdings typically – which he feels he knows a lot about. Ashworth-Lord firmly believes that investment is a business venture, not a gamble, and that it is the companies owned that make money for the investor, rather than the stock market.

September 2020

