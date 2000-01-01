CG Eur Grth & Inc Fd (LUX) Zh-GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.28
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.96%
  • IA SectorEurope Including UK
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1217766770

Investment Strategy

Long-term capital growth and income through investment primarily in listed Equity of issuers domiciled and/or having their principal place of business in European States. Preservation of capital is also a priority. Unlisted securities may also be purchased, subject to the relevant provisions of the “General Investment Guidelines and Restrictions”.

Latest news

