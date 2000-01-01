CG Global Equity Fd (LUX) Zd GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.44%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.83
  • 3 Year alpha-3.99
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.91%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupCapital Group
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0817818932

Investment Strategy

Long-term capital growth through investment primarily in listed Equity, researched and selected on a world-wide basis. Unlisted securities may also be purchased, subject to the relevant provisions of the “General Investment Guidelines and Restrictions”.

