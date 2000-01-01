Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is long-term growth of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in securities of companies that can benefit from innovation, exploit new technologies or provide products and services that meet the demands of an evolving global economy. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks that the Investment Adviser believes have the potential for growth. The Fund also invests in common stocks with the potential to pay dividends. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in issuers based outside the United States, including those based in developing countries.