Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies with significant exposure to countries with developing economies and/or markets. Many of these countries may be referred to as emerging countries or emerging markets. The Fund may also invest in debt securities of issuers, including issuers of lower rated bonds (rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by NRSROs designated by the Investment Adviser or unrated but determined by the Investment Adviser to be of equivalent quality), with exposure to these countries.