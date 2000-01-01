CGWM Global Equity R GBP Hdg Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.46
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE All World TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.11%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupCanaccord Genuity
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BDF17T64

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to generate long-term capital growth by investing directly in shares of companies, i.e. equities

