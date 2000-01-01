CGWM Select Opportunity A GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.40
  • 3 Year alpha-2.05
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMstar GIFS GBP Agg Allocation
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF2.65%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupCanaccord
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B3BRDQ73

Investment Strategy

This fund aims to seek high growth from a concentrated portfolio of investment ideas and themes. The fund holds multiple asset classes but focuses on achieving growth with less regard This fund aims to volatility.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .