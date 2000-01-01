Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a mixture of long term capital growth and income. The Fund will aim to achieve its investment objective by utilising multi-asset allocation and multi-thematic investment on a global basis through a portfolio of transferable securities (including investment trusts), collective investment schemes, deposits, money market instruments and derivatives. The Fund will invest mainly in companies which will benefit from climate change, resource scarcity and population growth, and will therefore follow the theme of sustainability. The portfolio will be actively managed and normally remain fully invested save for such operational liquidity as may be required from time to time.