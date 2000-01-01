Close Balanced Portfolio X Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.12%
- 3 Year sharpe1.17
- 3 Year alpha1.73
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.90%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupClose Brothers
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7KDKJ66
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Balanced Portfolio Fund is to seek to generate moderate growth through a combination of capital returns and the accumulation of income over the medium to long term. The Fund will invest in a portfolio comprising a mixture of fixed income securities (including government and corporate bonds (which may include emerging market debt and are typically of investment grade and varying maturities) and equities. In addition, the Fund may also invest in deposits (including money market instruments).