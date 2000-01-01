Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Conservative Portfolio Fund is to seek to generate limited growth with an emphasis on capital preservation over the medium term. The Fund will invest mainly in fixed income securities, including government and corporate bonds (which may include emerging market debt and are typically of investment grade and varying maturities). In addition, the Fund may also invest in equities and deposits (including money market instruments). Exposure to the above asset classes may be gained through investment in other transferable securities, closed-ended funds, and collective investment schemes (which may include schemes managed by the Manager or an affiliate of the Manager). The Fund may also use derivatives, including exchange traded and over the counter derivatives, for investment purposes as well as for efficient portfolio management (including hedging).