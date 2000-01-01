Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide income with capital growth by mainly investing in higher yielding equities and fixed interest securities. These securities will be issued by both government and corporate entities. The balance of the fund will be invested in money market instruments and deposits. The fund also aims to have a yield greater than the FTSE All-Share Index. The fund may invest in other funds such as close ended funds and alternative asset classes such as commodities, infrastructure and property. Investments may also be made in smaller companies and emerging markets. Derivatives and currency hedging may be used for both investment purposes and management of risk.