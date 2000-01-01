Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to track the FTSE techMARK Focus Index (the “Index”) performance in capital terms. The FTSE techMARK Focus Index is based on the performance of the stocks comprised in the FTSE techMARK All-Share but excludes stocks issued by very large companies. The Fund aims to achieve its objective by investing principally in shares comprised in the techMARK market, for the purpose of tracking the Index as closely as possible.