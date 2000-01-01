Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Growth Portfolio Fund is to seek to generate capital growth over the long term. The Fund will invest mainly in equities (which may include shares in smaller companies and those in emerging markets) but may also have a significant exposure to alternative asset classes. In addition, the Fund may also invest in deposits (including money market instruments), and fixed income securities (including government and corporate bonds (which may include emerging market debt and are typically of investment grade and varying maturities)).