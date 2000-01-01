Investment Strategy

The fund’s objective is to provide capital growth together with some income by mainly investing in third party managed collective investment schemes and exchange traded funds. The balance of the fund will be directly invested in money market instruments, deposits and cash. The third party schemes and funds mainly hold UK equities but will also invest in fixed interest securities, money market instruments and alternative assets classes. They may also invest in smaller companies and companies listed in emerging markets. Derivatives and currency hedging may be used for both investment purposes and management of risk. You may buy, sell and switch units daily. Income from the fund’s investments will be included in the value of the units rather than being paid out as a dividend. This fund is designed as a long term investment and may not be suitable if you plan to withdraw your money within five years