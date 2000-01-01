Investment Strategy

The fund’s objective is to provide capital growth by investing in third party managed collective investment schemes and exchange traded funds. The third party schemes and funds will primarily invest in equities but may also hold bonds, money market instruments and alternative asset classes such as commodities, infrastructure and property. Derivatives and currency hedging may be used for both investment purposes and management of risk. You may buy, sell and switch units daily. Income from the fund’s investments will be included in the value of the units rather than being paid out as a dividend. This fund is designed as a long term investment and may not be suitable if you plan to withdraw your money within five years